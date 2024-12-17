BD And Babson Diagnostics Launch Innovative Fingertip Blood Testing To Health Care Organizations

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. and AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX ), a leading global medical company, and Babson Diagnostics, a science-first care company, today announced an expansion of fingertip blood collection and testing technologies for use by U.S. health systems and other large provider networks in settings like urgent cares, doctor offices and other ambulatory care settings.

This innovative blood testing process integrates BD's MiniDrawTM Capillary Blood Collection System with Babson's BetterWay technologies to enable test results from as few as six drops of capillary blood collected from a patient's finger. With this less-invasive alternative to venipuncture blood draws, samples can be collected and prepared by any trained health care worker - including those without prior phlebotomy experience.

With 70% of clinical decisions informed by diagnostic results, blood tests are a routine part of care to help clinicians diagnose, monitor and treat patients. This novel capillary solution enables care providers to improve access to blood testing in underserved locations that do not have phlebotomy capabilities, while lowering common barriers to testing such as fear of needles and logistical challenges.

"In areas of the U.S. where there are gaps in services or shortages of trained phlebotomy professionals, patients may experience delays in blood draws or not receive care they need," said Bridget Bagnato, worldwide president of Specimen Management at BD. "By simplifying one of the most common procedures, together we're making blood testing less invasive and more convenient to help health care organizations increase efficiency and access while helping to improving patient satisfaction and outcomes."

The commercial partnership is an expansion of BD and Babson's collaboration to advance capillary blood testing, which started in 2016 and has since evolved into a strategic partnership.

"BetterWay and BD MiniDrawTM are defining what's next in health care," said David Stein, Babson's CEO. "BD has been innovating blood collection technology for 75 years and we believe our partnership will deliver a potentially transformative technology to support innovative and patient-focused health care organizations in better reaching and serving patients."

BetterWay blood testing has been available in retail settings since May 2024, expanding access to blood collection to new locations, including local pharmacies. This continued expansion will bring it to patients in ambulatory care sites throughout the United States.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care.



Babson Diagnostics is a science-driven healthcare technology company that has reimagined blood testing with the launch of its BetterWay blood testing service. BetterWay's patient-friendly, fingertip collection process and ability to be administered without phlebotomists improves population health by increasing adherence to testing. BetterWay for Healthcare Organizations enables health systems and other provider organizations to acquire new patients, increase health equity, and reduce the overall cost of care by deploying BetterWay in a broad range of ambulatory care settings, including physician practices, urgent care clinics, and at community events. The end-to-end BetterWay solution seamlessly integrates BD's MiniDraw capillary collection system with proprietary Babson technologies, including its patented hand warming and sample preparation devices.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the expansion of the use of BD and Babson's fingertip blood collection and testing technologies. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including, without limitation, competitive factors, including the development of new technologies or products by other companies, changes in healthcare practices, the impact of governmental regulation, future market conditions, manufacturing difficulties or delays, or other factors listed in BD's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.