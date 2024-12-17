Syrians "like someone who was resurrected, with renewed breath and hope"

(MENAFN) Damascus – "Like someone who was resurrected, with renewed breath and hope," these words reflect the emotions of 20-year-old Muhannad al-Hakim as he returned to his studies at the Faculty of Law at Damascus University on the first official day of the new era, following the fall of the Assad regime. According to Muhannad, Syria has emerged into a brighter future, as the country transitions out of one of the darkest periods in its history, marked by over 50 years of Assad family rule. With the fall of the regime, state institutions have resumed functioning, and employees and students have returned to their work and studies. This marks the beginning of a new chapter filled with promises of justice, equality, and the end of corruption and discrimination.



The Syrian caretaker government has officially announced the resumption of education in both public and private schools and universities. All institutions are reportedly prepared to ensure a smooth continuation of the educational process. However, the fall of the regime did not come without challenges. Medical staff in hospitals across Damascus faced a difficult night, as some hospitals ceased operations due to a lack of staff and resources. At Al-Mujtahid Hospital, the administration withdrew, leaving the medical team to fend for themselves. In response, the "Free Doctors" group formed a coordination unit to assess patients' needs and receive urgent cases. Despite a shortage of medical supplies, the doctors and staff managed to treat critical cases and perform over ten surgeries.



Now, with the return of doctors and the availability of medical supplies, the hospital has resumed its normal operations. Meanwhile, Damascus University students marked the occasion by holding a collective prayer and celebrating the fall of the regime. They later took to the streets, waving flags of the Syrian revolution and chanting slogans in an atmosphere of optimism. Ali al-Masri, a 19-year-old student, shared his joy and optimism, noting the newfound hope in the faces of young Syrians. He expressed his desire for the new leaders to secure a future for the country, enabling young people to live and work in Syria. Other students reflected on the oppression they had faced for over five decades and expressed hope for a brighter future. In response, Caretaker Minister of Higher Education Abdel Moneim Abdel Hafez assured that the ministry would work on gradually increasing salaries for professors and employees in the education sector, as well as reviewing the files of students who had been dismissed by the previous regime.

