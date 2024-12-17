Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co Launches Exceptional INFINITI QX80

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co. the authorised distributor of INFINITI in Qatar, has recently hosted an extraordinary launch of the All-New INFINITI QX80, at the prestigious Barahat Msheireb in Doha. This exclusive event brought together VIPs and distinguished guests for an exceptional reveal of INFINITI's flagship luxury SUV. The launch event was a remarkable celebration that beautifully merged Qatar's rich cultural heritage with Japan's refined elegance.

Guests were treated to an enchanting cultural showcase that seamlessly blended elements from both traditions. Renowned calligraphers from Qatar and Japan, [names to be shared], demonstrated their exquisite craft, each stroke telling a story that honored the artistry of both nations. Hisham Saleh Al Mana, Chairman of Al Mana Holding, commented:“The unveiling of the All-New INFINITI QX80 at Barahat Msheireb symbolizes our dedication to offering unparalleled experiences to our clients. This event, blending Qatari and Japanese cultures, reflects the QX80's ability to combine tradition with innovation. We're confident that this launch will mark a new chapter in luxury motoring for Qatar's elite.”

Officials during the launch of INFINITI QX80 in Doha.

Albert Khreiche, Managing director, INFINITI Middle east: “I am honored to be in Qatar to celebrate this special event for INFINITI, alongside our partners and friends. With the launch of the 2025 INFINITI QX80, we are entering a new era of design and technology, setting new standards for the industry. This model is the result of years of innovation, combining advanced features, powerful performance, and unmatched luxury. The QX80 offers an extraordinary driving experience, transforming every journey into a unique adventure.

“Nassim Mourani, General Manager of the Automotive Group at Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co., expressed his enthusiasm at the event:“We are thrilled to introduce the all-new 2025 INFINITI QX80 to the Qatari market. This exceptional luxury SUV combines bold design with cutting-edge technology, offering a driving experience that is both powerful and refined. The QX80's unique fusion of Japanese craftsmanship and innovative features perfectly aligns with the discerning tastes of our customers in Qatar.”

The all-new INFINITI QX80 redefines the luxury SUV experience with a bold exterior, highlighted by aerodynamic lines, dark chrome detailing, and a two-tone roof that exudes confidence, underscoring INFINITI's evolved design language, Artistry in Motion. Crafted to capture attention, the QX80's chassis and suspension deliver both rugged durability and refined elegance for all on board. New 22-inch wheels and an advanced electronic air suspension system enhance the ride by adapting to road conditions for optimal comfort and control.

Mastering the art of light, the all-new QX80 features the INFINITI Light Path, creating a unique illumination experience. As owners approach the locked vehicle with their key fob, the INFINITI emblem illuminates in the front grille, followed by individual elements in the Daylight Running Lamps.

