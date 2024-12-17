Explosion in Moscow results in death of head of Russia nuclear protection forces

(MENAFN) Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the chief of Russia's Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Defense Troops, and his assistant were killed in an explosion in Moscow on Tuesday, as reported by the state news agency TASS. The explosion occurred near a residential building entrance on Ryazansky Avenue, a busy street in the Russian capital. The attack has raised significant concerns due to the high-profile nature of the victims and the methods used in the bombing.



According to Svetlana Petrenko, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, the blast was caused by an explosive device that had been planted in an electric scooter. The scooter was left near the entrance of the residential building, and when the device detonated, it killed both Lt. Gen. Kirillov and his assistant. This attack marks a troubling escalation in the use of unconventional methods for targeted attacks, adding to the broader security concerns in Moscow and beyond.



The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the incident, and authorities are actively working to determine who is responsible for the attack. Given Kirillov’s role overseeing Russia’s chemical, biological, and nuclear defense units, the bombing has not only shocked the country but also raised questions about possible motives behind the attack. As the investigation progresses, it is likely that the authorities will examine potential links to broader geopolitical tensions or domestic issues.



This event has drawn attention both within Russia and internationally, considering the sensitive position that Lt. Gen. Kirillov held in the Russian military. The attack highlights ongoing risks to key figures in the country’s defense and security sectors, especially amid the backdrop of political and military tensions both domestically and globally. The criminal investigation will likely focus on uncovering the perpetrators and understanding the broader context behind the targeted assassination.

