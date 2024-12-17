Ministry Of Interior Launches New Metrash App, Offering More Services
Date
12/17/2024 4:26:48 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior launched a new version of the Metrash App for smartphones, adding more services with fewer steps involved.
The Ministry in many social media posts said that the new app can be downloaded on App Store and google Play Store .
The application with user-friendly design has been developed using latest technologies. There has been new payment methods added, including Apple Pay in the latest version of the app.
MENAFN17122024000063011010ID1109001079
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.