Ministry Of Interior Launches New Metrash App, Offering More Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior launched a new version of the Metrash App for smartphones, adding more services with fewer steps involved.

The Ministry in many social posts said that the new app can be downloaded on App Store and Play Store .

The application with user-friendly design has been developed using latest technologies. There has been new payment methods added, including Apple Pay in the latest version of the app.