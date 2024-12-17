Multiple Airlines Suspend Flights To Quake-Struck Vanuatu

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Sydney: Australian and regional cancelled or diverted flights to Vanuatu after a powerful earthquake flattened buildings, triggered landslides and pulled down bridges in the Pacific island's capital.

Qantas diverted a Vila-bound flight from Brisbane in eastern Australia on Tuesday, sending it instead to the New Caledonia capital Noumea and then back home to Brisbane.

"Due to an earthquake near Port Vila, we are currently assessing our operations. We will provide a further update as soon as possible," Qantas told on its website.

Jetstar, a budget airline subsidiary of Qantas, said it cancelled a Sydney-Port Vila return flight for Wednesday citing reports of "possible damage" to the airport's infrastructure.

Virgin Airways said it had "paused" flights to the island for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fiji Airways said a flight to Port Vila turned around when it could not contact the airport, adding that it was looking into reports of earthquake damage to the terminal and runway.

Solomon Airlines appeared to be still offering flights to Vanuatu for Wednesday on its online platform.

Online tracker Flightradar showed no flights landing in Port Vila -- including those of domestic carrier Air Vanuatu -- after the 7.3-magnitude quake struck nearby at 12:47 pm (0147 GMT).