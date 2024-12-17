'National Day Is Occasion To Reflect On Glorious Past, Outstanding Achievements'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Centre (QFC), Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, emphasised that Qatar's National Day is much more than an annual celebration; it is a special occasion for Qataris to honor their proud history and remarkable achievements, symbolizing the spirit of unity and solidarity shared by citizens and residents alike, grounded in the noble values upon which the State of Qatar was built.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of the National Day, Al Jaida stated that this today represent an occasion to celebrate the milestones Qatar has achieved across various sectors, and expresses deep pride in the progress made under the wise leadership of the country, which continues to lay the foundation for a bright and prosperous future. He added that on this day, they reaffirm their commitment to advancing Qatar's economic, social, and cultural development to realize Qatar National Vision 2030.

He noted that the National Day strengthens sense of belonging and loyalty to this homeland, and reminds all of the immense gratitude they feel for this land that unites and embraces everyone.

It's a day that inspires love for Qatar and motivates all to work even harder to elevate its status and ensure its continued growth and prosperity.

Al Jaida also praised Qatar's leaders for their unwavering commitment to following in the footsteps of the founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani. They have upheld the nation's unity and ensured its prominence by fostering economic and social stability, he said, adding that this commitment has further strengthened the bond between citizens and residents and driven sustainable development across key sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, transportation, technology, and innovation.