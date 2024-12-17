Amir Awards Hamad Bin Khalifa Sash To Dr Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah
Date
12/17/2024 5:19:06 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani awarded the Hamad bin Khalifa Sash to HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, in appreciation of his efforts in serving the country, when HH the Amir met him at Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis in the Amiri Diwan, on Tuesday morning.
During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah expressed his thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Amir for his support throughout his tenure, expressing his pride and honour in this duty.
MENAFN17122024000063011010ID1109001357
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.