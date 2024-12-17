Amir Awards Hamad Bin Khalifa Sash To Dr Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani awarded the Hamad bin Khalifa Sash to HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, in appreciation of his efforts in serving the country, when HH the Amir met him at Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis in the Amiri Diwan, on Tuesday morning.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah expressed his thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Amir for his support throughout his tenure, expressing his pride and honour in this duty.