QIIB Launches Special Offer For Visa Credit Cards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has announced a special offer in celebration of Qatar National Day, facilitating customers to enjoy luxurious dinner at selected restaurants on Al Maha Island with a 100% cashback on the bill when using QIIB Visa (Wajaha or Deyafa).

As part of the offer, valid from December 17 to 21, 2024, customers can indulge in a remarkable dining experience at Al Maha Island restaurants starting at 6:00 PM. The offer schedule is as follows: Tuesday, December 17: Viva La Vida and Bagatelle; Wednesday, December 18: Beef Bar and Bagatelle; Thursday, December 19: Carbone and Beef Bar; Friday, December 20: Salama and Carbone; Saturday, December 21: Viva La Vida and Salama.

Under the offer, customers will receive 100% cashback on their bill when paying with a QIIB Visa credit card (Wajaha or Deyafa), up to a limit of QR1,000. Any amount exceeding this limit will be the customer's responsibility to cover.

Commenting on the offer, Khaled Abdulrahman Al Shaibei (pictured), Head of Business Development at QIIB, said,“We are pleased to introduce this unique offer to our valued customers. Our commitment to rewarding them in every possible way reflects our deep appreciation for their loyalty and aligns with their expectations-whether through our comprehensive range of products and services or the exceptional loyalty and rewards programs we provide.

“We are happy to collaborate with the restaurants of Al Maha Island, a favourite destination for many of our Qatari and expatriate customers. We have ensured that the selected restaurants cater to the diverse preferences and tastes of our clients. We hope they enjoy a unique experience through this exceptional offer.”

Al Shaibei stated,“QIIB will continue to make every effort to enhance the customer banking experience through various channels, using the best technologies and practices in the local and international banking sector.”