Production of natural gas in Iran’s South Pars field reaches 712 mcm per day

(MENAFN) Iran has achieved a new record for natural production at the South Pars field, reaching 712 million cubic meters per day, according to Touraj Dehghani, the head of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which manages the development of the field. Dehghani credited the achievement to the hard work of over 1,500 workers operating 39 offshore platforms and 350 wells at the field, highlighting their efforts, especially in dealing with the unexpected arrival of cold weather, which ensured stable production.



As the country with the world’s second-largest reserves, Iran ranks as the third-largest producer and the fourth-largest consumer globally. Dehghani pointed out the gap between production and consumption, noting that Iran's energy usage, particularly natural gas, is excessively high compared to its population size, geography, and industrial requirements. He emphasized that Pars Oil and Gas Company is responsible for more than 70 percent of Iran's total natural gas production.



The official also credited recent major maintenance projects for ensuring the continuous and safe operation of the South Pars field. However, he warned that while increasing production is vital, it is equally important to manage energy demand properly. He cited years of neglect in addressing domestic gas consumption as a significant factor contributing to energy imbalances.



In light of growing winter demand, the Iranian government has introduced the "2.0 Degrees Lower" campaign, urging households and industries to lower heating temperatures. Dehghani highlighted the significance of small actions, explaining that reducing the temperature by just one degree could save approximately 25 million cubic meters of gas, which is equivalent to the output of one phase of South Pars.

MENAFN17122024000045015839ID1109001188