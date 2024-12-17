Safari Hypermarket Unveils 5-Metre Jute Bag Display At Safari Mall, Abu Hamour

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Safari Hypermarket has unveiled a stunning 5-metre tall jute bag display at Safari Mall, Abu Hamour, showcasing its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer engagement.

The display, created entirely by Safari's in-house Creative and joinery Division, highlights the eco-friendly nature of jute bags while encouraging shoppers to adopt greener alternatives in their daily lives.

The installation, which stands as a centrepiece in the hypermarket, is made using reusable and biodegradable jute bags. These bags are designed to be stylish, durable, and convenient, offering customers an environmentally conscious alternative to single-use plastic bags.

Safari's management emphasized that the initiative aligns with the company's ongoing efforts to promote sustainability while delivering creative and engaging shopping experiences.

Safari Hypermarket invites customers to visit Safari Mall, Abu Hamour, to experience the remarkable display and take advantage of the eco-friendly jute bags as part of their daily shopping needs. This project reflects Safari's dedication to both quality and environmental responsibility while showcasing the creative expertise of its own team.

The jute bags are available for purchase at all Safari outlets for just QR10, making it an affordable and eco-friendly option for customers looking to embrace sustainable shopping practices.