Iran's free trade zones’ capacity reaches 1.4 million TEUs

(MENAFN) Iran's free trade zones collectively offer substantial capacity in terms of both bulk cargo and container handling, as well as passenger traffic. Reza Masrour, Secretary of the Free Zones High Council, reported that these zones have the capability to handle 61 million tons of bulk cargo, 1.4 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), and 12 million passengers annually. These figures highlight the importance of Iran's free trade zones in supporting the country's maritime and facilitating trade, investment, and tourism. The zones serve as strategic gateways for international trade, particularly in key locations such as Anzali, Kish, Qeshm, Chabahar, Arvand, Bushehr, and Mazandaran.



During a meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Masrour presented an overview of the maritime economy and the port capacities in these free trade zones, underscoring their growing role in regional and international logistics. President Pezeshkian emphasized the need to fully utilize the existing infrastructure and capacities of the free trade zones.



He called for the preparation of a strategic roadmap to enhance the effectiveness of these zones, with a particular focus on developing key transit corridors, both north-south and east-west. This would involve collaboration with prominent consultants from the free trade sector to ensure the zones are optimized for future growth.



Iran's free trade zones are vital for the country's economic development, offering various incentives to attract foreign investment, such as tax exemptions, reduced tariffs, and streamlined regulatory processes. The southern zones, including Chabahar, Kish, and Qeshm, serve as critical access points for trade with the Indian Ocean, while northern zones like Anzali and Mazandaran connect to the Caspian Sea region. This network of zones strengthens Iran’s position as a regional trade hub, offering access to both maritime and land-based routes.

