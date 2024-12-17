Iran’s oil distribution company maintains daily distribution of 320M liters of petroleum products

(MENAFN) The National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) has successfully maintained its daily distribution of 320 million liters of products across the country, despite severe cold weather affecting large areas of Iran.



Karim Veis-Karami, the head of NIOPDC, reported on Monday that the extreme drop in temperatures at the end of autumn led to a surge in natural consumption, power outages, and disruptions in transportation systems. However, he stressed that these challenges did not impact the company's ability to supply petroleum products nationwide.



On December 14, a total of 153 million liters of diesel were distributed across Iran, with more than 52 million liters allocated to power plants. The remaining diesel was supplied to various sectors, including transportation, agriculture, industry, and urban development. Veis-Karami also highlighted that an average of 123 million liters of gasoline has been provided daily to the transportation sector throughout December.



In addition to gasoline and diesel, the NIOPDC has distributed a variety of other fuels, such as kerosene, aviation fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and fuel oil. As a result, the company has reached an unprecedented total of 320 million liters of petroleum products distributed daily, ensuring a consistent supply despite the challenging weather conditions.

