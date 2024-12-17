IIM Raipur Collaborates With MSME Ministry To Launch Free Advanced Programmes For Businesses

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 17 (KNN) The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, in collaboration with the of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), has announced two free, advanced programmes to support aspiring entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

These initiatives aim to foster innovation, business skill development, and enterprise growth across India, with a focus on Chhattisgarh and underrepresented communities. The last date to apply for both programmes is January 12, 2025.

Scheduled from February 3 to 7, 2025, the Advanced Entrepreneurship-Skill Development Programme (E-SDP) is tailored for individuals eager to launch new ventures.

Participants will gain insights into entrepreneurial marketing, financing, leadership, operational efficiency, and legal frameworks essential for startups.

The programme emphasises hands-on learning to equip participants with tools for identifying business opportunities, structuring operations, and ensuring sound governance.

The Advanced Management Development Programme (MDP), running from February 3 to 8, 2025, is designed to address challenges faced by MSMEs in scaling their businesses.

Key areas include growth strategies, securing finances, business model scalability, and overcoming operational challenges, particularly in family-run enterprises. The programme also offers insights into global expansion and long-term sustainable growth.

Both programmes are entirely free of cost, funded by the Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (ESDP) Division under the Ministry of MSME.

Open to individuals across India aged 18 and above with a graduate degree, the initiatives place a special emphasis on Chhattisgarh-based participants and candidates from SC, ST, OBC, Women, and PH categories.

“These programmes underscore IIM Raipur's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and empowering MSMEs,” stated Professor Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur.

He highlighted their role in promoting inclusivity and contributing to India's“Viksit Bharat 2047” vision.

Interested candidates must apply before January 12, 2025. Applications will be reviewed per ESDP guidelines, with selected participants notified shortly after. This initiative presents a valuable opportunity to strengthen entrepreneurial ecosystems and drive MSME growth nationwide.

(KNN Bureau)