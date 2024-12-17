Emtalak Launches In Egypt With Innovative Fractional Real Estate Ownership Partnership

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Emtalak has officially entered the Egyptian market, announcing its launch with a strategic partnership agreement with Uptown 6 October, a prominent development company. This collaboration marks Emtalak's debut in the real estate sector, introducing a new approach to property through fractional ownership.

The partnership aims to democratize access to real estate investments by allowing individual investors to purchase shares in high-quality projects, including commercial, administrative, and residential properties. With capital investments starting at accessible levels, the model makes it easier for a wider range of investors to tap into Egypt's growing real estate market.

Uptown 6 October, a leader in premium real estate developments, will offer investors the opportunity to buy shares in its portfolio of commercial and administrative units across its distinguished projects. Through Emtalak's platform, investors will benefit from a transparent, secure, and streamlined investment process, gaining access to attractive real estate opportunities with reduced barriers to entry.

Magdy El Yamany, General Manager of Emtalak, emphasized:“Through our platform, we are making property ownership more flexible and accessible, allowing people to invest in real estate without the financial burdens of full ownership. Our approach broadens the investor base in Egypt's real estate market.”

The partnership offers three main investment strategies:



Buy-to-Rent : Ensuring steady cash flow and long-term property value.

Development and Sale : Generating profits by selling properties once they are completed. Gradual Ownership : Allowing investors to acquire property in stages, offering a more flexible cost and payment structure.

Ahmed Abou Zeid, CEO of Uptown 6 October, stated:“This collaboration aligns with our mission to offer smart, flexible, and secure real estate investment solutions. Fractional ownership enables individuals to invest in luxury properties without the burden of full ownership, making real estate more accessible than ever.”

Emtalak's platform offers a comprehensive suite of services to support investors, including legal contract reviews, feasibility studies in collaboration with specialized firms, and educational materials to guide investors. It also features a marketplace for reselling real estate shares and provides regular project evaluations to track price increases and monitor investment growth through clear, visual charts.

The platform's successful pilot phase has already attracted over 230 investors, with total investments of EGP 170m. During this phase, 1,338 shares of commercial real estate were sold, demonstrating strong demand for fractional ownership opportunities in Egypt.

Uptown 6 October, renowned for its prestigious developments such as Grand Uptown Mall and Uptown Residences, continues to lead the way in offering high-quality real estate investment opportunities. With the introduction of fractional ownership through Emtalak, the company is expanding its reach and making its developments accessible to a broader group of investors.



