Severe Cold Disrupts Life In Border Areas Amid Icy Winds From Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) ISLAMABAD: Life has been severely disrupted in Pakistan-Afghanistan border regions as icy winds from neighboring Afghanistan grip the areas, paralyzing daily routines.

According to the Meteorological Department, cold conditions persist across northern Balochistan, while freezing winds have intensified hardships in Pakistan-Iran and Pakistan-Afghanistan border areas.

The department reported that most parts of the country will experience cold weather today, with extreme cold gripping the mountainous regions.

Also Read: Two Policemen Martyred in Terrorist Attack on Chakesar Police Checkpost

In Ziarat Valley, Sheela Bagh, and Khwaja Imran Range, temperatures plummeted to -10°C, while Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Toba Achakzai, and Toba Kakari recorded -6°C. Similarly, Skardu registered -7°C, and Gilgit and Astore reported -6°C.

In other parts of the country, temperatures were recorded as follows: Islamabad 0°C, Quetta 1°C, Peshawar 2°C, Muzaffarabad 4°C, Lahore and Multan 5°C, and Karachi 10°C.

The cold spell is expected to persist, adding to the challenges faced by residents in affected areas.