TPC Group Completes Capital Program To Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity To Meet Growing Feedstock Supply

Completing this phase of the Company's debottleneck projects has successfully demonstrated a maximum sustained daily rate (MSDR) increase of 20 percent for butadiene production, taking nameplate capacity to 1.1 billion pounds/year at the Houston site. The combined results of the site's new butadiene production MSDR, and increase in hydrotreating processing capacity, along with the Company's demonstrated, third-party crude C4 long-term tolling arrangement, puts the Company's overall crude C4 processing capacity at 25 percent higher than any prior year's peak production.

“Consistent with the Company's long range plan, our continued investment in safe, reliable operations with enhanced capabilities of serving our suppliers and customers demonstrates our commitment to the growing butadiene market and our industry-leading position in crude C4 processing,” said TPC Group President and CEO, Ed Dineen.“The Company's expanded processing capacity and extensive logistics network across the Gulf Coast further enhances the value of our operations and our capabilities for processing the increasing crude C4 supply from both new and expanded ethylene crackers. We will continue to grow our capacity to better meet the needs of the industry.”

About TPC Group

TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of 80 years, TPC Group has a manufacturing facility in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and operates product terminals in Port Neches, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

