Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) Celebrates $50M AUM Milestone, Driven By Its Innovative Approach To Income

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kensington Asset Management, LLC ("Kensington") is proud to announce that its new derivative income , the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (Ticker: KHPI), has surpassed $50 million in Assets Under Management ("AUM"), marking a significant milestone for the fund. This milestone underscores the growing demand for innovative income strategies, reinforcing KHPI's role in meeting investor needs while establishing a solid foundation for its continued growth and broader impact in the rapidly expanding derivative income market.

KHPI was thoughtfully structured to align with the key priorities of many investors, including the potential for capital appreciation, tax efficiency, liquidity, and most notably, income. KHPI has reliably met its targeted monthly distributions so far, showcasing its potential as a balanced solution for today's market challenges.

This performance highlights the fund's design and the commitment behind its implementation. "Our goal from the start was to differentiate ourselves and deliver a unique solution for investors that seeks to provide growth potential, steady income, and a downside hedge; so to see investors respond so positively to our approach has been incredibly rewarding," Shawn Gibson, Founder and Portfolio Manager of Liquid Strategies stated.

Since ringing the closing bell at CBOE in September , KHPI is well-positioned for further growth. "Surpassing this milestone is exciting, but it's just the start," said Mark Engelbrecht, Managing Partner of Kensington. This early success is a strong indicator of what's possible as more investors recognize the value of KHPI's approach. With this momentum behind us, we remain focused on innovation and delivering strategies that address the evolving needs of today's investors."

About Kensington Asset Management:

Kensington Asset Management, advisor to the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) specializes in active systematic strategies, built to navigate market volatility by providing innovative pathways to upside participation with a

downside hedge.

About Liquid Strategies : Liquid Strategies, sub-advisor to the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) focuses on managing dynamic investment strategies designed to help investors achieve their investment goals with innovative investment solutions. In addition to KHPI, the Sub-Advisor manages a series of Strategies and Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") under the name Overlay Shares.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (KHPI) before investing. The Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by calling 1(866) 303-8623 / visiting , which should be read carefully. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Please read carefully. There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss.

The Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF ("KHPI"), prospectus available here . Investing in the Funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the KHPI are detailed in the prospectus.



Future distributions are not guaranteed, and distributions may include option income, dividends, and possibly some return of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. To obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end please call (866) 303-8623 or visit our website, available here .

Options Risk: An option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call) or sell (put) an asset at a specified price. Options are speculative. The Fund may lose the premium paid if the underlying asset's price doesn't move favorably. Writing put options risks declines in the asset's value, while writing call options may require delivering the asset below market price. Uncovered call options carry the risk of unlimited loss.

Advisory services offered through Kensington Asset Management, LLC.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, Distributor, Member FINRA/SIPC not affiliated with Kensington Asset Management, LLC or Liquid Strategies, LLC.

SOURCE Kensington Asset Management, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED