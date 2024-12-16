Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Versatile Table Saw Jig For Creating Straight Or Angled Cuts In Wood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Robert R. of Prince George, BC is the creator of the Table Saw Jig, a multipurpose saw jig used to produce precise straight or angular cuts in any type of wood. The system features a flat plate with pre-drilled holes and an adjustable guide rail which work together to optimize cuts and maintain accuracy for a professional finish.The pre-drilled holes are located at specific angles for making straight or angled cuts. The adjustable guiderail can be used as needed for repeated cuts. The new and improved saw jig reduces the time required to precut stocks as well as reducing the amount of waste material produced. Ultimately, the tool saves extensive time and effort for DIYers, construction workers, contractors, and any other person cutting wood.Markets for new and unique table saw jigs commonly target several groups of consumers like hobbyist woodworkers, professional woodworkers, and DIY enthusiasts. Table saw jigs can be broadly categorized into a few main types, depending on the function and complexity, including rip cutting jigs, crosscut jigs, miter jigs, and box jigs. These jigs are tools designed to help woodworkers achieve precise, repeatable cuts, often improving the accuracy and ease of making straight or angled cuts.While these jigs are useful, woodworkers often need access to several different types to make cuts in different types of wood. The Table Saw Jig alleviates this issue and offers a versatile and innovative saw jig that can produce both straight and angular cuts in any type of wood. The pre-drilled holes and adjustable guide rail enable any woodworker to customize the jig to fit their needs. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Robert filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Table Saw Jig product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Table Saw Jig can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

