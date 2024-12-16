Two Thirds Of Anti-Dumping Cases In 2024 Against China

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 16 (KNN) In a comprehensive review of trade practices, India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has revealed a significant focus on anti-dumping investigations, with China emerging as the primary subject of scrutiny in 2024.

The investigation spans multiple industrial sectors, including chemicals, glass, metals, fibres, and plastics.

Out of 43 anti-dumping cases registered this year, China is implicated in 34 instances, either independently or in conjunction with other countries.

This represents over 79 per cent of the total cases, underscoring the extensive commercial tensions between India and China. Thailand follows with six cases, while Taiwan ranks third with five cases of alleged unfair trading practices.

The investigations centre on goods allegedly sold below manufacturing costs, a practice known as dumping, which can potentially harm domestic Indian manufacturers.

The list of investigated products is extensive, ranging from polyethylene terephthalate resin and aluminium foil to advanced materials like solar cells and specialised chemicals.

Trade experts note that anti-dumping duties are imposed following rigorous investigations by the DGTR, a quasi-judicial body under the commerce and industry ministry.

The process is typically lengthy, spanning 10-12 months, and aims to provide a level playing field for domestic industries against unfair international trade practices.

While China dominates the investigation landscape, other countries such as the United States, Russia, the European Union, Vietnam, and Japan are also under examination.

The investigations extend beyond bilateral issues, with some cases involving multiple international actors.

The DGTR's approach reflects a systematic effort to protect domestic manufacturing interests.

By identifying and addressing potential dumping practices, the agency seeks to maintain fair competitive conditions in the Indian market while adhering to multilateral trade agreements.

These investigations represent a critical mechanism for safeguarding national economic interests, demonstrating India's proactive stance in managing international trade dynamics and protecting its domestic industrial ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)