Celestial Systems Expands Microsoft Partnership With Three Solution Partner Designations

- Martin Evers, Azure AI Partner Sales Leader at Microsoft, CanadaVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Celestial Systems Inc. , a global provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for Fortune 500 companies, is proud to announce its expanded partnership with Microsoft through the attainment of three prestigious Solution Partner designations under the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program (MAICPP).Celestial Systems has been recognized as a Microsoft Solutions Partner in the following areas:.Data & AI (Azure).Infrastructure (Azure).Digital & App Innovation (Azure)To achieve the status of Microsoft Solutions Partner for these designations, the company has undergone rigorous assessments and met all requirements set by Microsoft. In particular, the team of professional cloud engineers obtained all required certifications and demonstrated extensive usage of Microsoft Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, showcasing the capability to leverage the platform's robust features and functionalities. These designations reaffirm Celestial Systems' expertise in delivering transformative solutions that help enterprises leverage the full power of Microsoft Azure to modernize applications, optimize data strategies, and build secure, scalable infrastructures.As part of its continued growth and commitment to innovation, Celestial Systems is excited to announce the opening of its new Global Headquarters in Vancouver, Canada. This state-of-the-art nearshore delivery center will enable Celestial to consult with, strategize, build, implement, and deliver cutting-edge digital technologies and future-forward solutions for leading financial services and technology companies.Martin Evers, Azure AI Partner Sales Leader at Microsoft Canada, who attended the recent office opening ceremony, remarked:“Celestial Systems has been an invaluable partner in helping Canadian enterprises leverage Microsoft Azure to achieve their digital transformation goals. Their deep expertise across Data, AI, and cloud solutions ensures businesses can navigate their challenges with confidence and innovation. The new Global Headquarters in Vancouver highlights Celestial's strong Canadian focus and their commitment to creating opportunities for both local and global enterprises. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration and look forward to seeing the incredible impact Celestial will make from this new hub.”Celestial Systems takes pride in being a Vancouver-headquartered Canadian company with an established presence across the country, including Vancouver and Toronto. The company has consistently partnered closely with Microsoft Canada to bring innovative solutions to clients across industries, with a particular focus on highly regulated sectors like Financial Services and Healthcare.“Our partnership with Microsoft Canada has been a cornerstone of our success,” said Sanjay Raina, Founder and President of Celestial Systems.“With the opening of our Global Headquarters in Vancouver, we are deepening our Canadian focus while continuing to deliver world-class solutions to enterprises worldwide. This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence in technology delivery.”With its expanded partnership with Microsoft, Celestial Systems is well-positioned to drive impactful results for enterprises across industries, particularly in regulated sectors like Financial Services and Healthcare. The company's expertise in Data & AI, infrastructure, and digital innovation ensures clients can unlock the full potential of Microsoft Azure to achieve their business goals.

