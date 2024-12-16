Coming Year Must Be Time For Establishing Lasting Peace Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's foreign policy efforts next year will be even more intense. Ukraine is strengthening its team because the coming year must become a time for establishing lasting peace.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening addres , as reported by Ukrinform.

"We are gradually finalizing new ambassadorial appointments and replacements within Ukraine's diplomatic corps with our diplomats. We are preparing to strengthen our team – the team of Ukraine. Next year, our foreign policy efforts will be even more intense than this year and must be robust. The coming year should become a time for establishing peace – a lasting peace. I am grateful to all our partners who are helping us. Strong and coordinated efforts are key," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the new President of the European Council, António Costa, has convened the first meeting of the Council under his leadership on December

19 and has already invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to attend.