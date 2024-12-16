Coming Year Must Be Time For Establishing Lasting Peace Zelensky
Date
12/16/2024 7:12:00 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's foreign policy efforts next year will be even more intense. Ukraine is strengthening its diplomatic team because the coming year must become a time for establishing lasting peace.
This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video addres , as reported by Ukrinform.
"We are gradually finalizing new ambassadorial appointments and replacements within Ukraine's diplomatic corps with our diplomats. We are preparing to strengthen our team – the team of Ukraine. Next year, our foreign policy efforts will be even more intense than this year and must be robust. The coming year should become a time for establishing peace – a lasting peace. I am grateful to all our partners who are helping us. Strong and coordinated efforts are key," Zelensky emphasized.
