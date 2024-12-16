(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 16, there have been 226 combat clashes at the front, with Russians suffering heavy losses in the Pokrovsk and Vremivka sectors.

Ukrinform reports this, citing operational information from the General Staff of the of Ukraine posted at 22:00 on December 16, 2024, on .

"Since the beginning of the day, a total of 226 combat clashes have occurred. The Russian invaders have carried out 24 on the Ukrainian territory, using 30 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, Russians deployed 570 kamikaze drones and carried out more than 3,700 shelling on our troops' positions and civilian areas," the post reads.

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv sector , the Russian invades did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy launched three assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Kucherivka, Zahryzove, and Lozova. The Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

as

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions 15 times near the settlements of Kopanky, Vyshneve, Novoiehorivka, Terny, Hryhorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Terny, Serebrianskyi Forest, and towards Cherneshchyna. All combat engagements have ended by now.

In the Siversk sector , the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Ivano-Dariine, Spirne, and Siversk. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the K ramatorsk sector , six clashes were reported near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky, all of which were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian troops.

In the Toretsk sector , Russians attacked the Ukrainian positions 11 times. The main focus of their assault was near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Currently, two clashes are still ongoing.

in

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defenses 46 times near the settlements of Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Zelene, Novoolenivka, Pishchane, and Ukrainka. Eight clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy suffered significant losses - over 320 invaders were neutralized in this direction, with 114 of them killed. Two vehicles and one anti-aircraft system of the enemy were also destroyed.

In the Kurakhove sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions 29 times near the settlements of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhove, and Yantarne, with ten clashes still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , the invaders carried out 22 offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar, Neskuchne, Uspenivka, Sukhi Yaly, Blahodatne, Makarivka, and Novodarivka. Five clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy suffered heavy losses - over 86 invaders were neutralized in this direction, with 33 of them killed. Five vehicles, two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, and one buggy were destroyed. A tank and an armored fighting vehicle were also significantly damaged.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy attacked four times near Novohryhorivka. Airstrikes with unguided rockets targeted Novohryhorivka, Lobkove, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, and Novopil.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue operations in Russia's Kursk region , where the enemy conducted 72 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units throughout the guide aerial bombs and over 290 shelling attacks.

The situation on other fronts has not undergone significant changes.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians are attempting to conceal the losses of North Korean soldiers - this was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky.