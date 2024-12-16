President Zelensky: Russians Trying To Conceal Losses Of North Korean Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is attempting to conceal the real losses of North Koreans.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address , commenting on the report from the Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, regarding the participation of North Korean fighting alongside the Russian army.

"Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi provided a report on the situation at the front, with a particular focus on the Donetsk region and the sectors there. He also provided an update on the situation in the areas of the Kursk operation. The Commander-in-Chief reported on the involvement of North Korean soldiers fighting alongside the Russian army. There are many details about the elimination of these forces as well. Preliminary data suggest that the Russians are trying to conceal the losses of the North Koreans. Ukraine's Defense Forces and intelligence are working to determine the full extent of the actual losses suffered by Russian units that include North Koreans. Unfortunately, we are forced to defend against them as well, even though there is not a single reason for North Koreans to die in this war. The only reason is Putin's madness, which has consumed Russia and fuels this war," Zelensky emphasized.

The head of state stressed that Ukraine's Defense Forces will continue to defend their positions.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kursk region, North Korean and Russian military sanitary and irrecoverable losses by December 14, 2024, amounted to approximately 200 personnel.