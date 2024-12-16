Zelensky: USD 20B For Ukraine From Frozen Russian Assets Already In World Bank Account

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The sum of 20 billion USD for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets is now held in a World account.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, there was a report from the Prime regarding cooperation with our partners, particularly in matters. The Prime Minister reported that $20 billion from frozen Russian assets is now held in a World Bank account. We also discussed collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. There are specific programs in place, and next year we will be able to increase our energy capacity thanks to these EBRD initiatives alone. Additionally, there are extra funds allocated for energy efficiency programs. It is crucial to implement everything as quickly as possible," the President emphasized.

4, the Board of Directors of the EBRD approved investments in Ukraine totaling more than €1.3 billion within the framework of eight projects to support both the public and private sectors.