Britain Aims To Put Ukraine In Strongest Possible Position PM
Date
12/16/2024 7:12:00 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom is focused on putting the Ukrainians in the strongest possible position going into 2025.
As reported by Ukrinform, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer state d this during a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre.
"Turning to the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister said he was focused on putting the Ukrainians in the strongest possible position going into 2025. That included using mechanisms such as economic sanctions and the shadow fleet initiative to crack down on critical revenue sources funding Putin's war machine," the press release of the PM's Office states.
It was noted that the UK and Norway's steadfast support for Ukraine was amplified throughout the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a grouping made up of some of Ukraine's strongest and most ardent supporters.
"Both Prime Ministers underscored the importance of the JEF, which was vital to supporting security in the North Atlantic and the Nordic and Baltic regions," the statement adds.
Read also: Norway
to provide
$ 241M
to strengthen Ukraine
's navy
As reported by Ukrinform, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during a virtual meeting of G7 leaders on Friday, called for increasing economic pressure on Russia and boosting military support for Ukraine.
The UK Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a multinational expeditionary force established in 2015 by the United Kingdom, consisting of nine of its northern European allies, including Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway.
MENAFN16122024000193011044ID1108999798
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.