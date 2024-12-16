Britain Aims To Put Ukraine In Strongest Possible Position PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom is focused on putting the Ukrainians in the strongest possible position going into 2025.

As reported by Ukrinform, British Prime Keir Starmer state d this during a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre.

"Turning to the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister said he was focused on putting the Ukrainians in the strongest possible position going into 2025. That included using mechanisms such as economic sanctions and the shadow fleet initiative to crack down on critical revenue sources funding Putin's war machine," the press release of the PM's Office states.

It was noted that the UK and Norway's steadfast support for Ukraine was amplified throughout the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a grouping made up of some of Ukraine's strongest and most ardent supporters.

"Both Prime Ministers underscored the importance of the JEF, which was vital to supporting security in the North Atlantic and the Nordic and Baltic regions," the statement adds.

As reported by Ukrinform, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during a virtual meeting of G7 leaders on Friday, called for increasing economic pressure on Russia and boosting military support for Ukraine.

The UK Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a multinational expeditionary force established in 2015 by the United Kingdom, consisting of nine of its northern European allies, including Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway.