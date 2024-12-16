President Zelensky Thanks EU For 15Th Sanctions Package Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the EU partners for the 15th sanctions package against the Russian Federation, specifically for the sanctions targeting the shadow tanker fleet that Russia uses to finance its aggression against Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the President made this statement in his evening addres .

"Today, the European Union introduced its important 15th sanctions package, and I am grateful to our partners for this support in forcing Russia toward peace. Among other measures, the sanctions target the shadow tanker fleet that Russia uses to finance its aggression. This is a significant step, and all Russian tankers, companies, and individuals involved in helping Russia fund its war must ultimately be sanctioned. The pressure on Russia must continue, and they must not be allowed to adapt to the sanctions," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the tougher the sanctions on Russia, the sooner they will be forced into genuine diplomacy.

befor

As reported by Ukrinform, the EU Council of Foreign Ministers approved the 15th sanctions package against Russia, which had been previously agreed upon at the ambassadorial level by the EU member states' permanent representatives.