Ukraine's MFA Comments On Belarus' Claims For Seat At Peace Talks Table
12/16/2024 7:12:00 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed surprise by the statement made by an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, suggesting that Belarus allegedly seeks a "seat at the table of peace negotiations" in order to ensure certain "security guarantees."
This was stated by Spokesperso for Ukraine's MFA, Heorhii Tykhyi, as reported by Ukrinform.
"The Belarusian regime, in violation of Article
18, paragraph
2, of the constitution of the Republic of Belarus, which emphasizes that "the Republic of Belarus excludes military aggression from its territory against other states," became a complicit party to the full-scale armed invasion into Ukraine by the Russian Federation in February 2022," Tykhyi stresed.
He added that the Russian Federation, which exploited the territory of its ally to wage armed aggression against Ukraine, at present remains the sole source of security threats to Belarus.
"The only right that Belarusian officials may claim is to face a fair consideration in the framework of a process of holding the aggressor and its accomplices accountable under international law for the crime of aggression against Ukraine," the MFA spokesperson declared.
Read also: Ukraine
's MFA urges Hungary
to cease
" immoral manipulations
" regarding peace
As reported by the media, Belarus' Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yuri Ambrazevich, stated that the Belarusian side claims a seat at the peace negotiation table regarding Ukraine when such talks begin. He also suggested that the final agreements on resolving the Russia-Ukraine war must consider Belarus' interests.
