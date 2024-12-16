Old Doha Port Celebrates National Day With Special Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Old Doha announced that it would hold special celebratory events on the occasion of Qatar's National Day on December 18, including a rich schedule of cultural activities and entertainment shows that celebrate Qatari heritage.



Visitors of all ages are invited to experience the nation's heritage and achievements in an immersive and festive atmosphere.



The celebrations will begin at 4 pm with a live performance by a Traditional Band, filling the Port with the rich sounds of Qatari music. The band will perform until 10 pm, providing a lively atmosphere throughout the evening. At 6:12 pm, the celebrations will continue with a performance of the National Anthem, followed by more music and cultural experiences.



Visitors will also have the chance to explore traditional Qatari crafts. Craftsmen from across the country will showcase their expertise from 4 pm to 10 pm, with live demonstrations of various crafts such as Ship Building, the creation of Pottery, and Fish Net Installation.



The artisans will also demonstrate how to make Embait Boxes, Knitted Fishing Nets, Bamboo Handcrafts, and more. Attendees will be able to witness the intricacies of Calligraphy, Henna Art, Al Sadu Weaving, and Bisht Embroidery. Additionally, Gypsum Carving and Hay Handicraft will be on display, offering a comprehensive look at Qatar's craftsmanship.



Additionally, the Nomas Center, an educational institution under the Ministry of Culture dedicated to youth development by utilizing their free time to engage in activities related to the heritage and authentic customs of the people of Qatar, both on land and at sea, will be bringing Qatar's traditions to life. By engaging visitors in traditional Qatari games like Taq Taq Taqiya, Al Sobba, and Al Dahrouj. This interactive experience offers guests of all ages an opportunity to connect with the nation's rich cultural heritage.



The celebrations don't stop on Qatar National Day! Old Doha Port will host a variety of exciting events throughout the month, making it the ultimate destination in December for family entertainment, including Villagio Italia Ship - December 17-22: Step aboard this unique ship and discover Italy's rich culture and 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic Sports Museum Obstacle Course - December 14-22: Test your agility at this exciting and challenging obstacle course.



Once a historic commercial port, Old Doha Port has undergone an incredible transformation into a bustling tourist destination, blending sustainability and innovation into its landscape.



The Port features a world-class marina, the colorful Mina District, one of the world's most beautiful cruise terminals, a yard for reimagined shipping containers, the nation's largest slipway, and over 300,000 square meters of greenery.



Old Doha Port is centrally located in Doha, adjacent to some of the country's most popular landmarks, such as Doha Corniche and Souq Waqif.