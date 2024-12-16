Inventhelp Inventor Develops Interchangeable Drywall Skimming Product (TRO-1219)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to complete various drywall skimming projects," said an inventor, from Calgary, AB, Canada, "so I invented the MUD ROLL. My design enables you to easily select between two interchangeable rollers for heavy mud applications or smooth mud applications with no wiping or

troweling required. It also skips an entire step in the application so anyone can do it!"

The patent-pending invention provides interchangeable rollers for different applications of drywall skimming. In doing so, one roller design would be used to apply mud smoothly, eliminating the need for wiping. The other roller would be used for heavier applications such as first coat or leveling and may require some wiping. As a result, it ensures all the necessary items are readily available, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for drywall/sheetrock contractors, building construction workers, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1219, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

