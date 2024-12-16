(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RICHMOND, R.I., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort

– New England's finest sporting club and a Preferred Hotel & Resort – has announced the property's recent expansion and renovation of its Sporting Shoppe , adding 30,000 square feet to the existing space. The expansion aims to enhance the shopping experience for guests, members and locals alike, featuring a wider selection of outdoor gear, lifestyle apparel, and authentic specialty goods. The updated facility will include experiential interactive displays – including a freshwater aquarium with native marine life – and improved amenities, making the Shoppe a destination for outdoor enthusiasts and their families. The expansion reflects the property's commitment to providing top-notch experiences and services for its guests.

The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort Announces 30,000 Square Foot Expansion of Sporting Shoppe

In partnership with local landscape architect, ZDS and team Leighton with interior design by Live Interiors,

the Sporting Shoppe was designed for an optimal shopping experience, expertly guiding guests through the apparel section touting notable brands including Barbour, Tom Beckbe, Orvis, Sitka and Dubarry. From there, shoppers find themselves amidst a robust outdoor sector for enthusiasts of hunting, camping and fishing with an array of products necessary for a one-of-a-kind outdoor New England experience. Finally, children can look forward to a designated area for play, apparel and toy offerings and well as a vast children's book collection. Equipped for shopping and relaxation, The Sporting Shoppe also comes complete with a fully complimentary café and waiting room for loved ones to relax in between purchases and browsing.

"The expansion of The Preserve Sporting Shoppe not only enhances our resort and membership offerings but also underscores our commitment to the local community and the state of Rhode Island," said Paul Mihailides, Chairman of The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort. "As a family-founded and operated business, we believe in creating a welcoming environment for families and guests. With our current 400 employees and an upcoming capital investment of $50 million, this project-which has already created 40 new jobs in Richmond-represents our dedication to investing in local talent and supporting the Rhode Island economy."

Known as one of the nation's top four-season sporting clubs, The Preserve was conceived as an unparalleled luxury resort and master-planned community. The Preserve offers the best outdoor experiences, dining, accommodations, and homes in the United States, all within a breathtaking, protected landscape. Welcoming a community of like-minded outdoor enthusiasts – a gathering of stewards of the environment who seek a sanctuary from the rigors of modern life – The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort provides an elevated experience within unspoiled nature.

About The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences:

Preserve Sporting Club & Residences is a one-of-a-kind retreat located on 3,500 acres in Richmond, RI. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, highlights include an 18-hole golf course, tennis, zip line, mountain biking, hiking, canoeing, and kayaking, as well as a rock-climbing wall, and 10 fly fishing ponds. The Preserve is home to the nation's premier shooting sports facility, with numerous opportunities for clay shooting in addition to the longest indoor automated shooting range. Amenities also include a state-of-the-art spa, a Safari Tent experience, and a series of "Hobbit Houses" available for events. Luxury accommodations include single-family homes, townhomes, and more, and their real estate and membership options invite guests to build a legacy that can be passed to future generations. For more information, visit .



SOURCE The Preserve Sporting Club & Resort

