Toysrus® And Babiesrus® To Make Latin-America And Caribbean Debut With Flagship Store In Panama

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global , the parent company of Toys"R"Us today announced a partnership with Cotton Candy International to bring the Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us brands to Latin-America and the Caribbean for the first time. Under the agreement, Cotton Candy International will open the first Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us flagship stores in Panama in 2025, with plans for additional standalone Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us stores to follow across the region.

The expansion into Latin America and the Caribbean marks a significant milestone in the Toys"R"Us global growth strategy, following recent successful launches in key international markets, including Mexico.

"Toys"R"Us continues to captivate consumers around the world, and we are thrilled to partner with a strong wholesale and retail operator like Cotton Candy International to introduce this beloved brand to families in Latin America for the very first time," said Stanley Silverstein, Chief Commercial Officer at WHP Global. "This expansion underscores our commitment to delivering the joy of Toys"R"Us to new markets and families everywhere."

Cotton Candy International, a leading distributor and retailer for Latin America the Caribbean markets with deep expertise in family and baby products, is uniquely positioned to successfully launch and grow the Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us brands in the region. The Latin-American market is one of the fastest-growing for families, with an increasing demand for high-quality toys and family-friendly retail experiences.

"We are honored to partner with WHP Global to bring Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us to Latin America," said Moises Cohen, CEO of Cotton Candy International. "This is an incredible opportunity to introduce these iconic brands to new markets. We look forward to creating a unique and engaging shopping experience with the opening of our flagship store in Panama, as well as expanding the footprint with standalone stores across the region."

The flagship Toys"R"Us store in Panama is set to open in 2025 and will feature an extensive assortment of toys, games, and interactive experiences, delivering the magic that has made Toys"R"Us a beloved brand for generations of families worldwide.

Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us currently have a presence in over 32 countries and continue to expand globally through both physical retail stores and digital platforms.

Further details on the store rollout for Latin America and the Caribbean will be announced in 2025.

About Cotton Candy International

Cotton Candy International (CCI) is a leading distributor for babies and children's clothing, footwear, toys, and other accessories for Latin America and the Caribbean. With headquarters based in Panama, local operations in Mexico, CCI carries its inventory in their bonded warehouse of the Colon Free Zone. They have exclusive distribution and licensing agreements for apparel, footwear and accessories under iconic brands like Fisher Price, Aeropostale Kids, X-Box, Graco, Jeep, Motorola Nursery and many more.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading

New York-based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP Global owns a portfolio of consumer brands that collectively generate over $7 Billion

in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in

Asia. For more information, please visit whp-global or follow @whp_global on social.

