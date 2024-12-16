Inspirational Conductor Brings Healing Through Trauma-Informed Music

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Jason Noble shares his story to emphasize the importance of neurodiversity in and making instruction inclusive

- Dr. Jason NobleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jason Noble , conductor and educator whose groundbreaking PRISM Arts Education Research Initiative transforms how we understand trauma and neurodiversity in music education will undergo an innovative brain procedure on Dec. 17 to treat Essential Tremor (ET), a condition he's lived with throughout his career.The neurological disorder, which causes involuntary shaking, nearly shattered Noble's conducting aspirations when leading figures in classical music dismissed his tremors as mere nervousness and anxiety. "You'll never have a real career as a conductor," some told him bluntly. One prominent conductor once suggested, "Maybe you should focus on just being a schoolteacher.""I nearly gave up on a conducting career because of some careless words said to me early on," said Noble. But he transformed that rejection into quiet purpose, channeling his experience into founding the PRISM Arts Initiative. The initiative was launched this year on the tenth anniversary of his mentor Maxine Greene's passing and coincided with Noble emerging as a powerful voice for neurodiversity in music education, garnering speaking invitations at major institutions across the United States and internationally."Words matter, especially what teachers say to sensitive musicians and artists," Noble said. "We can demotivate someone, potentially forever, with what we say to them and how we treat them." Noble's research lab, grounded in Greene's philosophy that "imagination is what makes empathy possible," examines trauma and recovery through multiple perspectives. His current phenomenological study of conductor trauma exemplifies PRISM's mission to illuminate unheard voices in music education.Doctors will target the left side of Noble's brain to address tremors on his right side. Noble plans to document his medical journey publicly, adding a personal chapter to his 25-year legacy of advocating for neurodiversity in music education.Following recovery, he will conduct the world premiere of "The Last Flight Out" by Ukrainian-Australian composer Catherine Likhuta with the Columbia University Wind Ensemble. Some of Noble's planned spring 2025 engagements include guest conducting the Pennsylvania All-State Band and Manhattan School of Music's Camerata Nova contemporary ensemble."We have to think about the power we wield as educators on the podium," Noble said. "That's why I've focused the last decade on building empathy and understanding in educational organizations, asking ourselves: What can we change our minds about today?"A second procedure for his left side is scheduled for August.For more information or to arrange an interview, contact Rhythm Communications at ... or (404) 310-6559.About PRISM Arts Education Research Initiative: Founded by Dr. Jason Noble and inspired by philosopher Maxine Greene, PRISM Arts Initiative examines music, arts, and creative pedagogies through crystallization - where multiple ways of seeing, knowing, and understanding converge to create deeper meaning. The initiative conducts groundbreaking research in trauma-informed music education and neurodiversity in the arts. Learn more at .

