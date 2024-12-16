Rosenberg & Parker Welcomes Allison Thornhill As Vice President, Renewable Energy Practice Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenberg & Parker is proud to announce the addition of Allison Thornhill as a Vice President and Practice Leader. Based in the Atlanta area, Allison will be responsible for managing and further developing strategic growth opportunities within the renewable energy sector at R&P. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional client outcomes, leading technically sound teams, and her extensive subject matter expertise, Allison is uniquely positioned to advise our clients and surety partners in navigating the complexities of the renewable energy landscape.

Surety & Renewable Energy Expertise

Allison Thornhill Headshot

Joining from Brown & Brown, where Allison served as Renewable Energy Practice Leader, she brings more than 20 years industry experience to Rosenberg & Parker on both the broking and underwriting sides of the business.

In her new role, Allison will collaborate closely with our best-in-class team to expand our firm's footprint in the dynamic renewable energy industry. Her leadership aligns seamlessly with Rosenberg & Parker's core values of leading with expertise and innovation. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Rosenberg & Parker family and look forward to the meaningful contributions she will bring to our firm's mission and growth.

About Rosenberg & Parker:

Founded in 1944, Rosenberg & Parker is the largest independent surety-only broker in the world. Instead of having a basic knowledge on a wide array of insurance products, R&P has made surety its sole focus. One hundred percent of its concentration is devoted to increasing industry-specific knowledge and putting the mastery of surety to work for its clients. Expertise, Innovation, Honesty, & Service – these are the four pillars on which the company was founded and built, and it continues to guide Rosenberg & Parker through its 80th

year in business.

SOURCE Rosenberg & Parker

