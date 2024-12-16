Fresh Express Supports Consumers' 2025 Wellness Intentions With Fresh Start Challenge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





The 2025 #FreshStartChallenge will inspire participants to focus on holistic well-being through a series of themed weekly challenges designed to help them prioritize their and lifestyle goals, including Nutrition Boost, Fitness Focus, Mindful Moments, and Connection and Self-Care.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express ®, the brand leader in value added salads, is launching its 2025 wellness initiative: the #FreshStartChallenge. The campaign aims to empower consumers to embrace the new year with intention and energy. The 2025 #FreshStartChallenge will inspire participants to focus on holistic well-being through a series of themed weekly challenges designed to help them prioritize their health and lifestyle goals, including Nutrition Boost, Fitness Focus, Mindful Moments, and Connection and Self-Care. The program offers an engaging way for consumers to jumpstart their resolutions while connecting with the Fresh Express community on social media.

To build excitement, Fresh Express is offering early access to the program December 16 – 31, 2024, giving participants a chance to download the weekly challenges and win prizes. The official challenge runs January 6 – February 5, 2025, with weekly giveaways including Fresh Express products and swag, gift cards and a Fresh Express Fitness Tips book. Grand prize winners will receive a wellness-themed prize package featuring a walking pad, meditation app subscription, pickleball set, gift cards, swag and more. The program blends practicality with motivation, offering tools, resources, and rewards to help participants create their healthiest, happiest year yet.

"The Fresh Start Challenge campaign offers easy, actionable tips to be healthier and start the new year feeling refreshed and ready to meet your goals," said Robin Bell, Marketing Manager at Fresh Express. "By committing to the daily Fresh Start Challenges, such as incorporating more greens into your meals or sharing a photo of your post-workout salad, making healthier choices is less overwhelming and a lot more fun."

Fresh Express offers more than 100 varieties of innovative salads to support consumers as they work towards meeting or maintaining their wellness goals, ranging from fresh, leafy greens to premium, chef-crafted chopped salad kits like the Asian Apple Salad Kit and Twisted Caesar Creamy Truffle Caesar Chopped Salad Kit . It's latest innovation, Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits , can be eaten hot or cold and prepared in under 5 minutes and is available in delicious Asian-inspired flavors such as Korean Sesame and Asian Sweet Ginger.

With over 380 recipes available on Freshexpress, including a fruit-filled Citrus Spring Mix Salad , an Italian Crusted Salmon with Twisted Creamy Truffle Caesar and Grilled Zucchini Nachos , consumers can easily find delicious, nutritious and convenient mealtime inspiration for any occasion.

The Fresh Start Challenge campaign runs January 6 – February 5, 2025 and will be further supported by digital advertising, in-store signage, couponing, and social content from influencers and experts. Consumers who sign up for the challenge by December 31, 2024 will receive early access to the Fresh Start Challenge checklist and Fresh Express coupons (while supplies last).



About Fresh Express®

Fresh Express ® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit .



