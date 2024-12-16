Seres Therapeutics To Participate In 2025 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seres Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading live biotherapeutics company, today announced that management will participate in the 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. Eric Shaff, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview on January 16, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. PT.

Seres will highlight its plans to advance its biotherapeutics pipeline, focusing on SER-155, the Company's lead program. The Company recently announced that SER-155 received Breakthrough Therapy designation for the reduction of bloodstream infections (BSIs) in adults undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant, to treat hematological malignancies, from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This designation was supported by Phase 1b placebo-controlled study results in patients undergoing allo-HSCT demonstrating that SER-155 was associated with a significant reduction in BSIs (77% relative risk reduction), a significant reduction in systemic antibiotic exposure, and lower incidence of febrile neutropenia. In addition to allo-HSCT, bloodstream infections are a common and serious complication in many other medically vulnerable populations, including autologous-HSCT patients, cancer patients with neutropenia, CAR-T recipients, individuals with chronic liver disease, solid organ transplant recipients, as well as patients in the intensive care unit and long-term acute care facilities. Seres is actively seeking a partner to provide financial resources and other capabilities to more fully explore the development of SER-155 and additional pipeline candidates for these populations.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the“Events and Presentations” tab on the“Investors and News” section of the Company's website at and will be available for replay following the event.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a clinical-stage company focused on improving patient outcomes in medically vulnerable populations through novel live biotherapeutics. Seres led the successful development and approval of VOWSTTM, the first FDA-approved orally administered microbiome therapeutic, which was sold to Nestlé Health Science in September 2024. The Company is developing SER-155, which has received both Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation, and which has demonstrated a significant reduction in bloodstream infections and related complications (as compared to placebo) in a clinical study in patients undergoing allo-HSCT. SER-155 and the Company's other pipeline programs are designed to target multiple disease-relevant pathways and are manufactured from standard clonal cell banks via cultivation, rather than from the donor-sourced production process used for VOWST. In addition to allo-HSCT, the Company intends to evaluate SER-155 and other cultivated live biotherapeutic candidates in other medically vulnerable patient populations including autologous-HSCT patients, cancer patients with neutropenia, CAR-T recipients, individuals with chronic liver disease, solid organ transplant recipients, as well as patients in the intensive care unit and long-term acute care facilities. For more information, please visit .

