Green Hydrogen Industry Report 2024-2029, With Profiles Of Leading Market Vendors, Including ACWA Power, BP, ITM Power, Air Liquide And Bloom Energy
12/16/2024 6:30:56 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlocking the Potential of fuel Cells, renewable Energy's Race to Cost Reduction
Dublin, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hydrogen: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Green hydrogen is also emerging as a key disruptor in bilateral energy relations as well as in international trade. Significant developments in the global hydrogen Economy are likely to create considerable geopolitical as well as geoeconomic shifts, thereby leading to new interdependencies.
Hydrogen is heading toward a renewable energy revolution due to the massive growth potential held by green hydrogen for attaining climate neutrality. Green hydrogen has also been touted across various emission reduction plans at the UN Climate Conference as well as COP26, and as an effective means to decarbonize multiple sectors such as shipping, heavy industry, aviation, and others. Regional governments and industries have recognized hydrogen as a significant component of a net zero economy.
The production technologies associated with green hydrogen are observing a renewed wave of interest on account of broadening areas of application. Some of the emerging application areas of green hydrogen include power generation, refrigeration, heavy transportation, manufacturing processes in cement and steelmaking, fuel cells for electric vehicles, cleaning products, electricity grid stabilization, and green ammonia production.
The Green Hydrogen Market was valued at USD 5.2 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 38.1 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 48.7%.
In this report, the global market for green hydrogen is segmented by technology, power source, end-use industry and regional market analysis. The market size has been provided in value ($ Millions) and volume (kilotons). The report also analyzes competitive intelligence, which covers the market share of prominent companies based on their product offerings and revenues generated from the green hydrogen industry. It also provides details of market dynamics, emerging technologies and global developments in the industry.
The report covers hydrogen production from water electrolysis using renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. The report also covers the two prominent electrolyzer technologies: alkaline and PEM electrolysis.
The Report Includes
77 data tables and 63 additional tables An up-to-date overview of the global markets for green hydrogen Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by technology, power source, end user, and geographic region A look at the key market drivers and restraints that will shape the market for green hydrogen over the next five years (2024-2029) A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments Profiles of the leading market vendors, including ACWA Power, BP, ITM Power, Air Liquide and Bloom Energy
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis: Green Hydrogen Production Storage Transportation Cost Analysis SWOT Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Unlocking the Potential of Fuel Cells Natural Gas Blending with Green Hydrogen: A Synergetic Approach Renewable Energy's Race to Cost Reduction Market Challenges
Hydrogen Refueling Stations Face Headwinds High Investment Costs in Hydrogen Infrastructure Development Market Opportunities
Harnessing Offshore Renewable Energy for Green Hydrogen Industry Shifts to Cleaner Fuels Maritime Industry's Path Towards Decarbonization Market Restraints
Soaring Cost of Production and Maintenance Slow Acceptance of Hydrogen as a Transportation Fuel
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Increasing Number of Start-ups in Green Hydrogen Industry Use of Molecular Catalysts in Electrolyzers Polarization Curves High-Temperature Electrolyzers (HTEs) Hybrid Water Electrolyzers (HWE) CPV Solar Concentrator Technology with Electrolyzer
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Analysis by Technology
Alkaline Electrolysis PEM Electrolysis Market Analysis by Power Source
Wind Energy Solar Energy Other Energy Sources Market Analysis by End-Use Industry
Chemicals and Petrochemicals Mobility Power Other Industries Market Analysis by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Company Profiles
ACWA Power AIR Liquide Bloom Energy BP Cummins Engie ITM Power Linde McPhy Eenergy NEL ASA Orsted Plug Power Siemens Energy Toshiba Uniper
