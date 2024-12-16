Kyrgyz President Dismisses Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has dismissed the prime minister, Akylbek Japarov, the presidential administration said in a statement on Monday.

A has been "dismissed from his post due to a transfer to another position," the statement on the presidential website said.

He had been prime since 2021.

The president assigned the prime ministerial duties to First Deputy Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev, the presidential administration said in another statement.