عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyz President Dismisses Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov

Kyrgyz President Dismisses Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov


12/16/2024 6:08:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has dismissed the prime minister, Akylbek Japarov, the presidential administration said in a statement on Monday.

A has been "dismissed from his post due to a transfer to another position," the statement on the presidential website said.

He had been prime Minister since 2021.

The president assigned the prime ministerial duties to First Deputy Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev, the presidential administration said in another statement.

MENAFN16122024000195011045ID1108996937


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search