Kyrgyz President Dismisses Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov
Date
12/16/2024 6:08:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has dismissed the prime minister,
Akylbek Japarov, the presidential administration said in a
statement on Monday.
A has been "dismissed from his post due to a transfer to
another position," the statement on the presidential website
said.
He had been prime Minister since 2021.
The president assigned the prime ministerial duties to First
Deputy Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev, the presidential
administration said in another statement.
