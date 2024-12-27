Fanar Organises Umrah Trip For 50 New Muslim Converts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center has organised an Umrah trip for 50 new Muslim converts.

The affiliate of the of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, commonly known as Fanar, announced the new converts hail from various African and Asian communities residing in Qatar.

The trip enhances their faith and spirituality, educates them on Umrah rites and fosters their interaction with Muslims of all backgrounds and their social integration, Fanar said.

Commenting on the move, Fanar General Manager Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al Marri said that following up with Muslim converts is a top priority for the center, adding that this trip was a valuable opportunity for new converts to deeply connect with their Islamic faith and its roots and learn about its noble values.

Dr. Al Marri pointed out that the spiritual journey, which also included a visit to Madinah and prayer at the Prophet's Mosque reflects the center's commitment to spreading noble Islamic values and supporting new Muslim converts comprehensively.

He added that the trip included visits to the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet's Biography and Islamic Civilization and the Cave of Hira - where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has been blessed with the first of his many revelations.