Ministry Of Interior Concludes Basic Aviation Security Course For Female Personnel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Interior (MoI), represented by the Airport Security Department, concluded yesterday the basic security course for female personnel, with the participation of 11 female officers from the department, two female officer trainees from Kuwait, and two other female trainees of other ranks from Saudi Arabia.

The graduation ceremony of the course, organised from December 22 to 26, was attended by Director of Women's Institute at the Police Academy Lt. Col. Kholoud Anbar Al Nuaimi, and Assistant Director of the Airport Security Department Major Zayed Rashid Al Nuaimi.

In this context, Major Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of specialised courses and their contribution to enhancing knowledge and expertise in the field of aviation security and passenger safety, praising the spirit of cooperation that prevailed during the course, and the discipline and positive interaction of the participants.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Women's Police Institute for the efforts it exerts in organising various courses for female members of the MoI.

He indicated that the course aimed to introduce the trainees to the State of Qatar's experience in organising major events and securing Hamad and Doha International Airports during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, introduce the security procedures, and ensure that the trainees are able to know the international and local regulations and laws that govern the aviation security process.

He noted that it included a visit to the airport to learn about the latest security devices present at checkpoints and monitoring systems to maintain security.

On behalf of the participants, Major Bashayer Ghareeb Abdullah, an officer in the Security Inspection Department at the Airport Security Department of Kuwait,

expressed her deep thanks and appreciation to all employees of the Airport Security Department for their efforts in designing and presenting this distinguished course, the impact of which will be positively reflected in the practical career of the participants.

She added that the course was rich in important information in the field of work, noting the performance of the lecturers. At the end of the ceremony, the Director of Women's Police Institute at the Police Academy handed out certificates to the participating trainees.