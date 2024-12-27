Al Jazeera Launches Global True Crime Video Podcast

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera Digital is set to launch“True Crime Reports,” the first true crime podcast created by Al Jazeera and the first from a major news organisation to utilise AI in visual storytelling.

Hosted by renowned journalist Halla Mohieddeen, the show aims to broaden the scope of true crime narratives by focusing on underreported stories from the Global South and beyond.

'True Crime Reports' innovative format combines AI-generated visuals to re-enact aspects of the cases, motion graphics, and interviews with individuals at the heart of these stories, offering a unique and immersive experience for viewers and listeners.

“We're taking the popular true crime genre but widening our focus to the Global South and beyond because crime affects all kinds of people worldwide,” says Halla Mohieddeen, host of True Crime Reports.

“We want to spotlight countries and topics often underreported in this genre, which Al Jazeera is best placed to do. Too often, the 'missing white woman' syndrome plagues news media, and this genre isn't exempt. The way we talk about crime matters, and this new project will help provide a new perspective and make a difference in how true crime is reported.”

Ney Alvarez, Al Jazeera's Head of Audio, emphasises the show's pioneering nature:“We are immensely proud to be at the forefront of innovation in video podcasting.

By creating a show that seamlessly blends AI technology with fact-checked storytelling, we're not just telling stories, we're bringing them to life in a way that's never been done before in the true crime genre.”

The show is a co-production between Al Jazeera and Message Heard, a podcast production company known for creating compelling, purpose-driven content.

Jake Warren, founder and CEO of Message Heard, said:“There's no dimming in the appetite for true crime podcasts, but we are happy to be shining a light on gripping, human stories that podcast audiences have never heard of before outside of the traditional true crime heartlands of rural North America and the Anglosphere. These are simply great stories which respect the dignity of the people at their heart.”

True Crime Reports will cover a diverse range of cases, from a prison break in South Africa to the murder of a game show contestant in Peru, offering exclusive archive access and contributions from those affected by these stories and moving beyond the typical focus on English-speaking countries.

The podcast will be available on Al Jazeera's YouTube Podcast tab, all major streaming platforms, and Al Jazeera's digital platforms starting on January 5, 2025.