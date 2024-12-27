Exciting Lineup Of Films Screened In Qatari Cinemas This Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatari cinemas are showcasing an exciting lineup of films this week, synchronising their global releases.

The selection spans multiple genres, including fantasy, adventure, horror, and suspense, offering something for every moviegoer.

Among the highlights is the highly anticipated fantasy-adventure Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

This instalment follows the blue hedgehog Sonic as he encounters his cunning doppelganger, Shadow, a hedgehog known for his sharp intellect and devious methods.

Sonic teams up with Knuckles and Tails in an effort to confront Shadow and his schemes.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, the film features performances by Dempsey Gibson, Ben Schwartz, and Amedeo Fedeli.

Adding a touch of thrill and mystery, cinemas are also screening the horror-suspense movie The Bridge: Chris Ritual for Star. The story follows an architect who transforms a school into a dwelling for malevolent entities.

Years later, a group of students unwittingly unleashes a swarm of evil spirits during an alternate reality game involving dark rituals.

Meanwhile, previously released films such as The Wicked and Moana continue to captivate audiences, among other popular titles still showing in theatres.