Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Global Market Forecast To Reach $12.41 Billion By 2028 With CAGR Of 9.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The rugged handheld electronic devices market has seen robust growth in recent years. It is set to grow from $7.93 billion in 2023 to $8.66 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. This growth during the historic period can be accredited to increased prevalence of hernias, bolstered adoption of the internet, rising cost of devices, improved efficiency, and productivity, and a heightened focus on digitalization.

What Is the Projected Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market?

The rugged handheld electronic devices market is anticipated to see significant growth in the foreseeable years, reaching $12.41 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. This substantial growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to burgeoning industrialization, augmented demand for mobility and connectivity, regulatory compliance and security requirements, expansion of e-commerce and growth of last-mile delivery, and an escalating focus on sustainability. Key trends influencing the forecast period include technological advancements, wireless charging and power management, cloud computing and edge computing, improved location-based services lBS, modular and upgradable design, and environmental factors.

Escape Deep Dive On The Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Global Market With An Exhaustive Sample Report:



What Is The Key Growth Driver Of The Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market?

The tide of industrial automation that is seen globally is expected to propel the growth of the rugged handheld electronic devices market significantly. Industrial automation, which refers to the utilization of control systems like computers or robots within various industries to manage processes and machinery, reducing the dependency on human intervention. Industrial automation is currently on an upward trajectory, fuelled by its capacity to enhance efficiency, slash costs, improve quality, and ensure safety. Electronic devices play a key role in industrial automation as they enable precise control, reliable monitoring, and smooth communication of machinery and process, leading to improved efficiency, accuracy, and data collection. An instance of its rising prominence can be seen in the April 2024 dissemination from the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based non-profit organization, which disclosed that the total industrial robot installations in the United States underwent a significant 12% increase, reaching 44,303 units in 2023, a hike from 40,000 units in 2022.

Capture Deeper Insights Into The Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market With The Comprehensive Report:



Who Are The Major Players in The Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Space?

Prominent players operating in the rugged handheld electronic devices market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., Juniper Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Getac Technology Corp., Bluebird Inc., Datalogic S.p.A., Comark Holdings LLC, Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., DT Research Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Chainway Information Technology Co. Ltd., General Micro Systems Inc., Handheld Group, Two Technologies Inc., TouchStar Technologies Ltd., Aegex Technologies LLC

What Are The Key Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market?

Key players in the rugged handheld electronic devices market are honing their focus on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as ultra-rugged compact electronic devices, in an attempt to elevate durability, functionality, and performance in challenging environments. These devices are designed to endure extreme conditions like harsh temperatures, moisture, dust, and physical impacts. A case in point can be observed in Handheld Group, a Sweden-based manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, which in November 2022 introduced the Algiz 10XR- a compact, yet powerful 10-inch windows tablet designed for demanding field applications. This ultra-rugged device features the latest Intel Elkhart Lake processor, aiding two times better graphics and improved performance compared to its predecessors. It also sports integrated 5G connectivity, facilitating fast data transfer and supporting high-bandwidth tasks like live video streaming and mapping. Further, the device is built to withstand harsh conditions, meeting stringent IP65 and MIL-STD-810G standards for protection against water, dust, and extreme conditions. Its features like sunlight-readable touchscreen, glove and rain modes, and hot-swappable battery make it an ideal choice for professionals working in fields like shipping, warehousing, mapping, and data collection.

How Is The Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market Segmented?

The rugged handheld electronic devices market is segmented based on the below categories:

1 By Type: Semi-Rugged, Fully-Rugged, Ultra-Rugged

2 By Product Type: Smartphones And Tablets, Mobile Computers, Reader Or Scanner

3 By End-User: Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation And Logistics, Military And Defense, Government, Other End Users



Regional Insights Into The Global Rugged Handheld Electronic Devices Market:

In 2023, North America reigned as the largest region in the rugged handheld electronic devices market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report extend to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Switch Global Market Report 2024



Building-integrated Photovoltaics Global Market Report 2024



Ceiling Fans Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Keep Up With The Business Research Company on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.