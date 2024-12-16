Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Set For 13.7% Growth, Reaching $4.76 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

How has the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Evolved?

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market size has seen rapid growth in recent years, escalating from $2.51 billion in 2023 to $2.85 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.5%. This significant increase during the historic period can primarily be attributed to the burgeoning demand for smart systems, increasing awareness among consumers, rapid urbanization, heightened awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, along with an escalating demand for automated cleaning solutions.

Obtain a Detailed Overview of this Market by Accessing an Informative Sample Report:

How is the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Projected to Grow?

With technological advancement and changing consumer behaviors, the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market size is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years. The market will reach an impressive $4.76 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to burgeoning adoption of high-tech devices, rising consumer demand for smart home technologies, development of sophisticated AI-driven navigation systems, an increased demand for smart household appliances, and a growing working population. Socio-economic trends like technology advances, integration with smartphones or voice-assistants, developments in navigation technology, new product innovation, and strategic mergers and acquisitions are predicted to continue steering the market to new heights.

For a Full Market Overview, Get the Comprehensive Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report:



What Factors are Driving the Growth of the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market?

The rising working population globally is poised to spur the growth of the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in the near future. The busy schedules of individuals aged 15 to 64 who are actively working or seeking employment make residential robotic vacuum cleaners a perfect solution to maintain cleanliness at home without investing additional time and effort. As per an Office for National Statistics report from March 2024, payrolled employees in the UK increased by 15,000 and by 386,000 between December 2023 and January 2024. The projections indicate an additional increase of 20,000 in February 2024 compared to the previous month, and an overall increase of 368,000 totaling 30.4 million.

Who are the Key Industry Players in the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market?

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is typified by several major companies, including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Xiaomi Corporation, Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Miele, Ecovacs Robotics Inc., LG Electronics Inc., iRobot Corporation, Hoover, Bissell Homecare Inc., Yujin Robot Inc., Ilife Robotics Co. Ltd., Neato Robotics Inc., SharkNinja Operating LLC, Bobsweep Inc., Sweeva Technology Co. Ltd., Roborock Technologies Co. Ltd., Karcher Group, Anker Innovations Limited, Hayward Industries Inc., Tineco Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Vorwerk SE & Co. KG, OZMO Inc., and Proscenic.

What are some Emerging Trends in the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market?

Innovations and technological advancements have been a key market trend. Major companies in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market are endeavoring to create technologically advanced products such as robotic vacuum and mop cleaners that can cater to the evolving needs of the modern households. For instance, iRobot Corporation, a US-based provider of consumer robots, launched the Roomba Combo 10 Max Robot + AutoWash Dock in July 2024. This product is designed to vacuum and mop various floor types efficiently. The device merges various cutting-edge systems that automatically refill and recharge the robot, wash and dry its mopping pad, empty debris, and self-clean. It's equipped with iRobot OS and includes the new Enhanced Dirt Detect Technology.

How is the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmented?

This market is categorized as follows:

1 By Product: Robot Vacuum Cleaner Only, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, and Mop

2 By Charging: Manual Charging, Automatic Charging

3 By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

What are some Regional Insights for the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market?

Asia-Pacific was the reigning region in the residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in 2023. However, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this residential robotic vacuum cleaner market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Exterior Wall Systems Global Market Report 2024



New Housing For-Sale Builders Global Market Report 2024



Magnesium Oxide Board Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model:



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.