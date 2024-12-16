John Mearsheimer states Syria might faces difficulties following Assad collapse

(MENAFN) Syria is expected to experience an extended phase of chaos since Bashar Assad’s administration has overthrown, John Mearsheimer, a professor of science at the University of Chicago, has projected.



In the previous week, opposition groups, controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadists, began a swift attacking through Syria and seized charge of its key towns, comprising the capital Damascus. The former leader has since resigned and gained refuge along with his family in Russia.



In the recent episode of Going Underground, released on Saturday, Mearsheimer proposed that it’s difficult to visualize that a “coherent government” is going soon to be shaped in Damascus that would be able of leading the whole nation.



“How this all plays out moving forward is almost impossible to say, other than it looks like there will be considerable chaos in Syria for the foreseeable future,” the professor noted, adding that the swift regime alteration is just a “short-term success” for those who had supported the opposition groups, mainly the US.



“We [the US] basically threw our lot in with a number of Al Qaeda and ISIS operatives and they won,” Mearsheimer stated, also noting that the White House and American channels were now doing everything they can to “clean up” HTS president Mohammed al-Jolani, who is still a globally wanted terrorist and has a US-issued USD10 million reward on his head.

MENAFN16122024000045016755ID1108996144