Angelique Angarni-Filopon becomes oldest contestant to win Miss France pageant

(MENAFN) Angelique Angarni-Filopon, a 34-year-old flight attendant from the French Caribbean island of Martinique, made history on Saturday by becoming the oldest contestant to win the Miss France pageant. This achievement was made possible by a recent rule change, allowing women over 24, including those who are married or mothers, to participate in the competition. Angarni-Filopon’s victory represents a significant shift in the pageant’s tradition, reflecting evolving standards of beauty and age.



Previously, Angarni-Filopon had competed in the 2011 Miss Martinique contest, where she finished as first runner-up. In her acceptance speech, she expressed her triumph over societal expectations, saying, "In 2011, a young woman aged 20 finished first runner-up in the Miss Martinique competition. Today, it's the same young woman aged 34 who stands before you to again represent Martinique, its diaspora as well as all the women who were once told that it was too late." Her win signals empowerment for women who may feel excluded by traditional beauty standards.



The competition, broadcast by TF1, featured 30 contestants, including professionals like doctors and dentists. The final event showcased the contestants in regional costumes and elegant ballgowns, while performing to diverse musical genres such as country, salsa, and even Mozart. Angarni-Filopon’s victory was celebrated not only for her beauty but also for her representation of women who break barriers in society.



As part of her prize, Angarni-Filopon will receive a year-long salary from the Miss France organization, a Paris apartment, and various gifts from sponsors. Her victory comes at a time when the Miss Netherlands pageant was canceled after 35 years. Organizers of the Miss Netherlands event announced plans to create a platform for sharing stories of successful women and addressing issues such as unrealistic beauty standards, further aligning with the changing landscape of beauty pageants.

