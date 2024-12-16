ICCIMA says Iran’s private sector prepared to invest in customs modernization

(MENAFN) Iran’s private sector has expressed interest in investing in the modernization and development of the country’s customs infrastructure to align with international standards. This announcement was made by Samad Hassanzadeh, the head of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), during a meeting with the nation’s customs chief and private sector leaders.



Hassanzadeh pointed to successful models in neighboring countries, such as Turkey, where private sector management of customs operations has yielded significant improvements. He emphasized that similar initiatives in Iran could lead to enhanced efficiency and trade facilitation, stating, "This approach has delivered significant positive results, and we are ready to take similar steps to support Iran’s customs sector through targeted investments."



During the meeting, private sector representatives voiced concerns over inefficiencies in customs operations. These included outdated valuation methods for goods, inadequate infrastructure, and prolonged delays caused by long truck queues at border crossings. They stressed the need for modern equipment and streamlined procedures to address these challenges.



To resolve operational issues, Hassanzadeh proposed establishing regular training workshops and collaborative meetings between customs officials and ICCIMA’s specialized committees. He underscored the importance of ongoing dialogue and capacity-building efforts, adding, "Continuous dialogue and scheduled meetings are essential for improving processes and building capacity."

MENAFN16122024000045015839ID1108996304