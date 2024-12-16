ECOWAS leaders meet to discuss imminent departure of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger

(MENAFN) West African leaders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gathered on Sunday for a summit that discussed the imminent departure of three member states—Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger—which are led by military governments. These countries have reaffirmed their decision to leave the regional group, a move they first announced a year ago. They criticized ECOWAS for being overly influenced by France, their former colonial ruler, and described their exit as "irreversible."



The potential departure of these three Sahel nations from ECOWAS is expected to have significant consequences for regional integration. It could disrupt free trade, the movement of people, and cooperation on security, particularly as jihadist groups linked to both Al Qaeda and the Islamic State continue to gain ground in the region. The Sahel states' withdrawal poses a major challenge to the stability and unity of the bloc, which has been working to address growing security concerns in the area.



Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, appointed as a mediator in the ongoing negotiations, attended the summit. Faye has been engaged in talks with the three countries and expressed optimism, stating last week that progress was being made. He emphasized that maintaining relations between ECOWAS and the breakaway states was crucial, especially considering the security challenges facing the region. Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbé has also been involved in mediating discussions with the Sahel nations.



Despite the disheartening news of the departure of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray commended the continued mediation efforts. The three nations are expected to formally exit ECOWAS by January 2024, marking one year since their initial announcement, in line with the bloc’s regulations.

