(MENAFN) played out an exciting 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano in a Spanish LaLiga week 17 match on Saturday at Vallecas Stadium.



The hosts struck early, with Spanish midfielder Unai Lopez opening the scoring in the 4th minute. Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin doubled Vallecano’s lead in the 36th minute, putting the home side in a strong position.



Real Madrid responded quickly, with Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde firing in a spectacular goal just three minutes later, assisted by young Turkish midfielder Arda Güler. Before the halftime whistle, English star Jude Bellingham netted the equalizer in the 45th minute, bringing the game level at 2-2.



In the second half, Madrid maintained their momentum as Güler delivered another assist, this time to Brazilian forward Rodrygo, who completed the comeback in the 56th minute to make it 3-2. However, Rayo Vallecano refused to back down, and Isi Palazón scored the equalizer in the 64th minute, dashing Real Madrid's hopes of securing all three points.



The draw leaves Real Madrid one point behind league leaders Barcelona, with 38 points, missing the opportunity to take the top spot in LaLiga. Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano sits in 13th place with 20 points.

MENAFN16122024000045015839ID1108996306