Atletico Maintain Hot Streak With Getafe Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Alexander Sorloth earned Atletico Madrid an 11th straight victory with his goal sealing a 1-0 win over Getafe in La yesterday.

Diego Simeone's side have been in fine form and continued their winning run across all competitions with a deserved home triumph, pulling provisionally level with league leaders Barcelona.

Norwegian target man Sorloth came off the bench to head home the winner in the second half for his seventh league goal this season.

Atletico, second, lead rivals by a point after Los Blancos drew at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid controlled the first half but could not put away the chances they created.

Two of the most inviting fell to winger Samuel Lino, but he failed to convert on both occasions.

Giuliano Simeone crossed for the Brazilian and he poked the ball wide, before firing off-target again after Rodrigo De Paul played him in with a clever lob.

Argentine midfielder De Paul, on a strong run of form, swept a shot wide as the hosts continued to dominate at the Metropolitano stadium.

David Soria saved from Julian Alvarez shortly before teams went in goalless at the break.

Pablo Barrios fired narrowly off-target before Atletico took the lead in the 69th minute.

Substitute Sorloth peeled off his marker at the far post and placed a header back across goal and into the net from Nahuel Molina's cross.

Getafe pushed for a leveller but it was Atletico who came closer to scoring in the final stages, with Angel Correa running through on goal but between Soria and two defenders, the visitors managed to thwart him.